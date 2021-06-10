6,060 Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

