1,101 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.