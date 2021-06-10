Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 758.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 502.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Chewy by 4,629.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,637,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

