Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Deluxe worth $286,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

