Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,793. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

