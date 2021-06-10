Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $31.09

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $30.29. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1,874 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $11,616,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $8,108,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

