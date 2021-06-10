Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 428,236 shares.The stock last traded at $15.74 and had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $832.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,914,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

