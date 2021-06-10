Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Up to $30.42

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $31.45. Ontrak shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 3,896 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTRK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,968. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

