Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Sells $289,238.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.