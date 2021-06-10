Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 420,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.