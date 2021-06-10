Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3967 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

