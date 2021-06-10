Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $258.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

