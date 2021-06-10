Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,650 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.