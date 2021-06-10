Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,270 shares of company stock worth $21,233,129.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

