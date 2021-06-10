Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

