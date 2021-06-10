American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

