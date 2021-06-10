American International Group Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

