American International Group Inc. Acquires 15,777 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INO opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,219 shares of company stock worth $657,246. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

