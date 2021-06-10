American International Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.