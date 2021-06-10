Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Communities by 150.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.