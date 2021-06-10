Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $48,408,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

