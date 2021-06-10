Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

