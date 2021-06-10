Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,154 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Gladstone Land worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $742.44 million, a PE ratio of -79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.