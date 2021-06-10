Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Workiva were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $20,065,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,534 shares of company stock worth $12,078,183 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.