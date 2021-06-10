iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,127,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $314,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 291,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after buying an additional 76,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $109.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.