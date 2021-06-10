BlackRock Inc. Purchases 404,263 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $305,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. KeyCorp raised American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.