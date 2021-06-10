BlackRock Inc. Acquires 20,258 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.47% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $300,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

