RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $295,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

