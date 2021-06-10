Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 13,876 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $528,386.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18.

FDP stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

