Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires A$416,666.68 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) insider Murray Black acquired 16,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$416,666.68 ($297,619.05).

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

