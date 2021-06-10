Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $459,174.59 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,203.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $2,217,071.10.

NTRA opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

