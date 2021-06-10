Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 6,481 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LITE stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.