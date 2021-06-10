Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCMLY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

