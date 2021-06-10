Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.32.

TCN stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$13.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last ninety days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

