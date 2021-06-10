Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $632.19 million, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

