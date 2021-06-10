Vincent Grieco Sells 18,813 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after buying an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.