Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gerdau (GGB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

6/8/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

