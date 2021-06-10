Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, VP James G. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.