Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 105.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.