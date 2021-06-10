Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Denny’s worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Denny’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 221.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

