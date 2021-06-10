BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 51.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.67. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

