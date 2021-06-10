Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of UTES stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28.

