Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

