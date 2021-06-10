Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,803,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.70 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

