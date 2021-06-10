Swiss National Bank Has $5.31 Million Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

