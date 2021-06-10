Contrasting Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) and Its Competitors

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lyra Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Lyra Therapeutics Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyra Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors 896 3823 7041 187 2.55

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.17%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A -$22.13 million -3.58 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 72.44

Lyra Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

