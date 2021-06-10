Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of AppFolio worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $138.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.