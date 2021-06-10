Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The ODP were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

