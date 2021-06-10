Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Barnes Group worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

