Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,500 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

